Coachella 2018 Friday Photo Gallery: St. Vincent, The Weeknd, Kali Uchis, and Jamiroquai

Also featuring SZA, Kelela, Vince Staples, and The War on Drugs

by
on April 14, 2018, 4:50pm
Kali Uchis at Coachella, photo by Natalie Somekh

Desert. Music. Heat. Fashionistas. Celebrities. Festivalgoers. Sound familiar? Yep, it’s another year at Coachella, and as expected, everyone came out in full force, ready to soak up the sun for three days in Indio, California. Friday’s festivities went long and loud, thanks to jaw-dropping performances by St. Vincent, SZA, The War on DrugsThe Weeknd, Kali Uchis, and the list goes on.

Fortunately for you, our own photographer Natalie Somekh was all over the festival grounds, snapping everything that caught her eye — which was quite a lot. Take a look at her extensive Friday photo gallery below, and stay tuned for her photo coverage of Saturday and Sunday as the days go by, all of which will be followed by John Flynn’s festival report come Monday.

You can also follow Natalie’s Coachella updates via Consequence’s Instagram or her own.

Kelela // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Belly // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
SZA // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kelela // Photo by Natalie Somekh
SZA // Photo by Natalie Somekh
SZA // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kelela // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kelela // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Jamiroquai // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Belly // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The War on Drugs // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The War on Drugs // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Vince Staples // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Belly // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
SZA // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Belly // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Belly // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Vince Staples // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Vince Staples // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Jamiroquai // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kelela // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Vince Staples // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
SZA // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kali Uchis // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Vince Staples // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Vince Staples // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
SZA // Photo by Natalie Somekh
St. Vincent // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Weeknd // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
