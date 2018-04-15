Coachella 2018 Saturday Photo Gallery: David Byrne, HAIM, Brockhampton, and Tyler, the Creator

David Byrne, photo by Natalie Somekh

If you couldn’t tell from the tweets, the ‘grams, and the headlines, Saturday absolutely belonged to Beyoncé. How could it not? She reunited with Destiny’s Child, brought out a drum line, and kept things in the family with her husband (Jay Z) and sister (Solange). Having said that, everything that came before was also pretty exceptional, from David Byrne to HAIM to Brockhampton and much, much more.

Once again, our own trusty photographer Natalie Somekh was on the scene, even getting some quality time for portraits with artists like Jorja Smith, BØRNS, and Alina Boraz. Take a look at her lively Saturday photo gallery below, and stay tuned for her final photo coverage of Sunday, followed by John Flynn’s razor-sharp festival report come Monday morning. Are you feeling the FOMO yet?

You can also follow Natalie’s Coachella updates via Consequence’s Instagram or her own.