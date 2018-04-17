Coachella 2018 Sunday Photo Gallery: Cardi B, Eminem, Miguel, and Princess Nokia

Cardi B, photo by Natalie Somekh

Despite everyone reeling from a splendid post-Beyoncé hangover, Sunday turned out to be quite an enjoyable final lap on the Polo Fields. FIDLAR brought some much-needed six-string chaos, Cardi B hung out with all her friends, The Drums kept things dance-y, and Eminem delivered all the hits you’d want to hear from the guy.

Once again, our own trusty photographer Natalie Somekh was on the scene. In addition to the artists, she also snapped some fantastic, atmospheric shots of the festival grounds. So, take a look at her final photo gallery below, and then head on over to John Flynn’s full festival report that breaks down the winners, losers, and oddballs.

You can also follow Natalie’s Coachella updates via Consequence’s Instagram or her own.