Menu
Festival Reviews
EXPERT REVIEWS, RECAPS, AND GALLERIES FOR THE
HOTTEST FESTIVALS IN MUSIC AND FILM ALL ACROSS THE WORLD

Coachella 2018 Sunday Photo Gallery: Cardi B, Eminem, Miguel, and Princess Nokia

Also featuring Kamaiyah, Hayley Kiyoko, FIDLAR, and The Drums

by
on April 16, 2018, 9:26pm
0 comments
Cardi B, photo by Natalie Somekh

Despite everyone reeling from a splendid post-Beyoncé hangover, Sunday turned out to be quite an enjoyable final lap on the Polo Fields. FIDLAR brought some much-needed six-string chaos, Cardi B hung out with all her friends, The Drums kept things dance-y, and Eminem delivered all the hits you’d want to hear from the guy.

Once again, our own trusty photographer Natalie Somekh was on the scene. In addition to the artists, she also snapped some fantastic, atmospheric shots of the festival grounds. So, take a look at her final photo gallery below, and then head on over to John Flynn’s full festival report that breaks down the winners, losers, and oddballs.

You can also follow Natalie’s Coachella updates via Consequence’s Instagram or her own.

Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Drums // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Cardi B // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Princess Nokia // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Hayley Kiyoko // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Cardi B // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Cardi B // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Princess Nokia // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Hayley Kiyoko // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Cardi B // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Drums // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Drums // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Drums // Photo by Natalie Somekh
FIDLAR // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kamaiyah // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Cardi B // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Hayley Kiyoko // Photo by Natalie Somekh
The Drums // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Snail Mail // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Hayley Kiyoko // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kamaiyah // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Princess Nokia // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Cardi B // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Kamaiyah // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Snail Mail // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Coachella 2018 // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Princess Nokia // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Princess Nokia // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Miguel // Photo by Natalie Somekh
Eminem // Photo by Natalie Somekh
FIDLAR // Photo by Natalie Somekh

Previous Story
Beyoncé Reigns, Rock Dies: Coachella 2018 Festival Review
Next Story
R.I.P. Harry Anderson, Night Court star has died at 65
No comments