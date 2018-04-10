Cold Cave announce new EP, You & Me & Infinity, share video for shadowy title track: Watch

Cold Cave, photo by Travis Shinn

In the fall, Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold returned with a new single, “Glory”, a song we now know is part of a new EP, You & Me & Infinity. It marks Eisold’s first proper release since 2016’s “The Idea of Love” 7-inch, and will be available digitally as a 10-inch picture disc on June 1st.

Mixed by Chris Coady and mastered by Bob Weston, the EP contains, according to a press release, “four romantic existential anthems for the disenchanted daydreamers.” Cold Cave have also shared a music video for the EP’s title track, which is starker in both tone and aesthetic than the bright, glimmering “Glory”.

“You & Me & Infinity” is positively vampiric, its stormy, studded synths underscoring Eisold’s lyrics to an unnamed “night schemer, tongue taster, light waster.” Amy Lee’s black and white video keeps a tight, claustrophobic focus on the singers and instruments as shadows threaten to swallow each of them. Watch it below.

You & Me & Infinity Tracklist:

01. You & Me & Infinity

02. Nothing Is True But You

03. Glory

04. My Heart Is Immortal

Eisold has also announced a North American tour that will find him performing with a full band consisting of Lee, Nils Blue, and Ryan McMahon. Check out the dates below.

Cold Cave 2018 Tour Dates:

05/29 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

05/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

06/05 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

06/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/09 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

06/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/16 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/17 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

06/19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

06/23 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

06/24 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

06/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse

06/29 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

* = w/ Black Marble, Choir Boy