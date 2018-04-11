Connecticut man robbed bank to impress Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and bank robber Bruce Rowley, mug shot via Ansonia Police

With a reported net worth of $280 million, Taylor Swift is one of the wealthiest women in America and has enough money to last several generations. Apparently, that thought didn’t cross Bruce Rowley’s mind when he hatched a plan to rob a bank in order to impress his celebrity crush.

According to NBC Connecticut, police arrested the Derby, Connecticut man on Thursday after he was identified as the person who robbed an Ansonia bank the day before. The Associated Press further reports that Rowley proceeded to drive over 60 miles to Swift’s mansion in Westerly, Rhode Island, where he threw a portion of his $1,600 loot over her fence.

Rhode Island State Police pursued Rowley back to Connecticut, where he was arrested and told police about his plan. Police say “it seemed like he wanted to propose” to Swift, but she wasn’t home.

Rowley has been charged with robbery in the second degree and larceny in the fourth degree. He was held on $100,000 bond at his arraignment on Friday and is due in court on May 8th.