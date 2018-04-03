Consequence of Sound is seeking a full-time social media manager

Consequence of Sound is seeking a creative and dedicated individual to join our team as social media manager. This is a paid, full-time position.

The social media manager will work in tandem with Consequence of Sound’s editorial and business development teams to develop and execute the publication’s social media strategy. Candidates should be proficient in all social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, et al.)

Primary responsibilities:

— Manage our various social media platforms on a daily basis. That includes the publishing and scheduling of relevant content; tracking the performance of said posts; and adjusting and optimizing content as needed.

— Work with our staff to create and execute social media strategy based on current trends.

— Work with our staff to ensure best social media practices are being carried out and assist in any necessary training.

— Create monthly reports tracking performance of social media postings and channels and make recommendations as needed.

— Manage social media interns.

Desired skills and qualifications:

— Minimum of two years of experience in publishing, social media, and/or audience development.

— Ability to work independently and be self-motivated. We’re a small, but passionate staff.

— Experience with analytics tools such as CrowdTangle, Chartbeat, and Hootsuite.

— Strong knowledge of Consequence of Sound’s content and the type of music, movies, and TV shows we cover on a regular basis.

— Experience in e-marketing is also ideal.

If you’re interested in applying for this position, please send the following to info@consequence.net: your resume, any relevant social media links, and a one-page cover letter detailing your work experience and why you would be a good fit at CoS.

Candidates can work remotely, or in our offices in Chicago or South Florida.

In case you missed it, we’re also looking for a digital marketing and e-commerce intern to work out of out South Florida office. Click here for more information.