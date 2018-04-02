Counting Crows announce summer tour dates with Live

Counting Crows (Danny Clinch) and Live (Clay Patrick McBride)

Those nostalgic for the 90’s will have plenty of tours to choose from this summer, what with Ben Folds and Cake co-headlining a tour and Everclear embarking on their sixth iteration of the Summerland Tour with Local H and Marcy Playground. Add “Mr. Jones” and “Long December” crooners Counting Crows to that list, because the starry-eyed alt-rock act will be celebrating a quarter century together this summer with the 25 Years and Counting tour.

Joining them for the trek’s 40+ dates will be Live, who recently reunited with founding vocalist Ed Kowalczyk. The tour kicks off in Boise at the end of June, and sprints through both coasts, Canada, and the Midwest before wrapping things up in Nashville on September 22nd.

“The nice thing about having 25 years of music to celebrate and seven studio albums we absolutely love to choose from is that we can play a different show every night,” said Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz in a press statement. “The nice thing about touring with Live is that we get to spend yet another summer with old friends who play great music. We can’t wait!”

“Live is beyond excited to get out on the road this summer and play for our fans,” added Kowalczyk. “We are freshly reunited and performing with a confidence and ferocity that we can’t wait for people to experience. The fact that we will be sharing the stage once again with the incomparable Counting Crows is icing on the cake!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 6th at 10 a.m. local time. You can also grab tickets here.

Counting Crows 2018 Tour Dates:

06/27 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena *

06/29 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

06/30 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre *

07/02 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre *

07/03 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre *

07/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

07/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

07/10 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre *

07/13 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

07/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

07/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

07/18 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *

07/21 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

07/24 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

07/26 – Tupelo, MS @ Bancorp Arena *

07/28 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *

07/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre *

07/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium *

08/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

08/04 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place *

08/05 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

08/07 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

08/11 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

08/14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/15 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre *

08/17 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *

08/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

08/22 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ New York State Fair *

08/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/29 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *

09/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

09/05 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

09/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

09/08 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

09/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre *

09/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino *

09/15 – Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

09/18 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

09/19 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

* = w/ Live