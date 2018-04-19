Courtney Barnett is a guitar goddess on new song “City Looks Pretty”: Stream

Courtney Barnett, photo by Philip Cosores

May 18th brings the much awaited released of Courtney Barnett’s new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. Her second solo record has been teased with two singles thus far: “Nameless, Faceless” and “Need A Little Time”, the latter of which was one of the best songs we heard in all of March. Now, the Aussie artist has broken off a third offering.

Clocking in at almost five minutes, “City Looks Pretty” is a sprawling rocker sprinkled with bits of psychedelic bite. In addition to touching on topics of friendship and home, Barnett weaves in plenty of ace guitar arrangements, including a mellow solo beginning around the 4:00 mark.

Take a listen:

In support of Tell Me, Barnett has a bunch of North American and European tour dates that stretch on until October; find her extensive itinerary here. Below, revisit her interview on Kyle Meredith With…, in which she discusses the new album, the legalization of same sex marriage in Australia, and her growing band T-shirt collection.