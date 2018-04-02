Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to end after next season

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Today, The CW announced that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend would be renewed for another season. However, the exciting announcement was offset somewhat by news that the show’s forthcoming fourth season would be its last.

Crazy’s star and co-creator, Rachel Bloom, revealed the news in a tweet today while commenting on the show’s renewal. “Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season,” she wrote.

Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season. https://t.co/Gk8YgvyUX8 pic.twitter.com/cJFnjT1KQu — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) April 2, 2018

Since airing in 2015, Crazy has produced 44 episodes over the course of three seasons. The musical comedy-drama hasn’t pulled in impressive viewership numbers, yet has earned plenty of accolades for its original music and choreography. Bloom, who was easily one of the most talented humans beings on TV last year, also won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series in 2016.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Crazy ending with its next season season shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Towards the end of season one, Bloom already predicted that the show would run about four seasons simply as a result of its narrative.

(Read: TV Party: Rank and File: The Greatest Songs of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

“We’re a show about a very specific journey in a person’s life. And it’s not really a sitcom meant to spit out copies of itself,” Bloom said at the time. “Very early on, we called it a 50-hour movie. I think we’re beyond that now. There’s always going to be plot movement, so there’s only so far I think you can go with that. It could be five, but I think around four would be ideal for us creatively.”

The CW has yet to comment on this news.