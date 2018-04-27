CupcakKe shares fiery new single, “Quiz”: Stream

CupcakKe

On the heels of releasing her well-received Ephorize, Chicago rapper CupcakKe has returned with a brand new single, “Quiz”.

“Quiz” is as blush-inducing as much of CupcakKe’s oeuvre, with some 16-bit boss fight instrumentals underscoring lurid, cathartic rhymes. Listen to it below.

Earlier this year, CupcakKe saw the videos for singles “Deep Throat” and “Duck Duck Goose” yanked from YouTube due to their sexual content. The streaming company later restored the videos, saying that “with the massive volume of videos on our site, sometimes we make the wrong call.”

Judge for yourself by revisiting her NSFW “Duck Duck Goose” below.