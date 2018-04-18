Deafheaven announce new album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, plus 2018 tour dates

Yesterday, melodic metal titans Deafheaven shared “Honeycomb”, their first new single in three years. It was also revealed via an iTunes listing that the official follow-up to 2015’s New Bermuda would be called Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and arrive on July 13th through ANTI- Records. Now, the band has confirmed as much in a new press release.
The band again linked up with producer Jack Shirley for the album, which a statement notes will incorporate layered psychedelic vocals, jazz-inspired percussion, and intricate piano melodies.” The album’s title comes from writer Graham Greene’s seminal The End of the Affair, a 1951 novel centering around a trio of lovers and their accompanying obsessions, jealousies, and desires. The band says the album exudes a “hazy, yearning romanticism” that reflects the story.
See the album’s artwork and tracklist, as well as their full tour itinerary below.
Ordinary Corrupt Human Love Artwork:
Ordinary Corrupt Human Love Tracklist:
01. You Without End
02. Honeycomb
03. Canary Yellow
04. Near
05. Glint
06. Night People
07. Worthless Animal
Deafheaven will also be heading out on a 30-date North American tour this summer with support from “tragic wave” act Drab Majesty and NYC metal outfit Uniform. The band will also team up with Japanese instrumentalists Mono for a Chicago gig on July 30th.
Deafheaven 2018 Tour Dates:
07/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
07/13– Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey *
07/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk *
07/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
07/17– Orlando, FL @ The Social *
07/18– Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *
07/19– Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
07/20 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *
07/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
07/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *
07/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
07/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *
07/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House *
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
07/30 – Chicago, IL @ Metro * &
07/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *
08/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *
08/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *
08/04 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *
08/05 – Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater *
08/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
08/08 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre *
08/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial *
08/12 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
08/14 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *
08/17 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *
08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *
* = w/ Drab Majesty and Uniform
& = w/ MONO