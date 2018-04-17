Deafheaven return with mighty new single “Honeycomb”: Stream

Deafheaven have returned today with “Honeycomb”, their first single in nearly three years.
Spanning a hefty 12 minutes, the track is kicked off in savage style with a guttural growl from vocalist George Clarke. And as is the case with most of the black metal outfit’s most powerful offerings, there’s a euphoric breakdown around the 6:00 mark, slipped in between all the shredding carnage.
Below, check it out via a video featuring footage of the band in the studio and kicking it around its hometown of San Francisco.
“Honeycomb” is presumably the first single from Deafheaven’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled fourth album, due out sometime this year through ANTI- Records, according to Pitchfork. Their last record was the mighty New Bermuda from 2015. Update: According to an iTunes listing, the album is titled Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and due out July 13th through ANTI- Records.
Ordinary Corrupt Human Love Tracklist:
01. You Without End
02. Honeycomb
03. Canary Yellow
04. Near
05. Glint
06. Night People
07. Worthless Animal