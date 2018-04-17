Deafheaven return with mighty new single “Honeycomb”: Stream

Deafheaven, photo by Corinne Schiavone

Deafheaven have returned today with “Honeycomb”, their first single in nearly three years.

Spanning a hefty 12 minutes, the track is kicked off in savage style with a guttural growl from vocalist George Clarke. And as is the case with most of the black metal outfit’s most powerful offerings, there’s a euphoric breakdown around the 6:00 mark, slipped in between all the shredding carnage.

Below, check it out via a video featuring footage of the band in the studio and kicking it around its hometown of San Francisco.

“Honeycomb” is presumably the first single from Deafheaven’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled fourth album, due out sometime this year through ANTI- Records, according to Pitchfork. Their last record was the mighty New Bermuda from 2015. Update: According to an iTunes listing, the album is titled Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and due out July 13th through ANTI- Records.

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love Tracklist:

01. You Without End

02. Honeycomb

03. Canary Yellow

04. Near

05. Glint

06. Night People

07. Worthless Animal