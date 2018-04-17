Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Deafheaven return with mighty new single “Honeycomb”: Stream

Bay Area metal outfit plans to release its fourth album sometime this year

by
on April 17, 2018, 12:57pm
0 comments
Deafheaven, photo by Corinne Schiavone
Deafheaven, photo by Corinne Schiavone

Deafheaven have returned today with “Honeycomb”, their first single in nearly three years.

Spanning a hefty 12 minutes, the track is kicked off in savage style with a guttural growl from vocalist George Clarke. And as is the case with most of the black metal outfit’s most powerful offerings, there’s a euphoric breakdown around the 6:00 mark, slipped in between all the shredding carnage.

Below, check it out via a video featuring footage of the band in the studio and kicking it around its hometown of San Francisco.

“Honeycomb” is presumably the first single from Deafheaven’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled fourth album, due out sometime this year through ANTI- Records, according to Pitchfork. Their last record was the mighty New Bermuda from 2015. Update: According to an iTunes listing, the album is titled Ordinary Corrupt Human Love and due out July 13th through ANTI- Records.

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love Tracklist:
01. You Without End
02. Honeycomb
03. Canary Yellow
04. Near
05. Glint
06. Night People
07. Worthless Animal

Previous Story
Cathy Yan to direct Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
Next Story
Post Animal break down their debut album, When I Think Of You In A Castle, Track by Track: Stream
No comments