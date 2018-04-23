Deep Purple and Judas Priest announce co-headlining tour

Deep Purple and Judas Priest

Deep Purple and Judas Priest are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. The 25-city trek kicks off August 21st in Cincinnati, Ohio and runs through the end of September.

The tour comes in support of Deep Purple’s 2017 album, inFinite. Judas Priest returned earlier this year with their own new record, Firepower.

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 27th (grab tickets here).

Deep Purple and Judas Priest 2018 Tour Dates:

08/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/22 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/24 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

08/25 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort*

08/27 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

08/29 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/30 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

09/01 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/02 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

09/05 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/06 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/08 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/09 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

09/16 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

09/20 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino

09/21 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs

09/23 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/26 — San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/27 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/29 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/30 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre