Deep Purple and Judas Priest announce co-headlining tour

Deep Purple and Judas Priest are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. The 25-city trek kicks off August 21st in Cincinnati, Ohio and runs through the end of September.
The tour comes in support of Deep Purple’s 2017 album, inFinite. Judas Priest returned earlier this year with their own new record, Firepower.
Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 27th (grab tickets here).
Deep Purple and Judas Priest 2018 Tour Dates:
08/21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/22 — Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/24 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
08/25 — Mt. Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort*
08/27 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
08/29 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
08/30 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
09/01 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/02 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
09/05 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/06 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/08 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/09 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/11 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
09/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park
09/16 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
09/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
09/20 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino
09/21 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs
09/23 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/26 — San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/27 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/29 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/30 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre