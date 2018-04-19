Deerhunter announce new album, Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?

Deerhunter, photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi

Deerhunter recently revealed they’d begun working on a new album, the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Fading Frontier. Now, the Atlanta-bred rock outfit has divulged more details on this forthcoming release.

Speaking to Vogue (via Stereogum), lead singer Bradford Cox noted that the album’s current working title is Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?. For production, the group recruited Cate Le Bon, a Welsh singer-songwriter known for her collaborations with Perfume Genius and Kevin Morby, as well as her own solo material.

The LP’s name and themes are said to be “very informed by the environment” of Marfa, Texas, where they’re recording the new LP. Deerhunter and Le Bon are also in the area to perform together at this weekend’s Marfa Myths Festival (their collaborative set will eventually result in a new EP down the line).

“I think it’s a title that is definitely at home right here,” Cox explained of Marfa, a ghostlike town in West Texas where other acts like Grizzly Bear and The xx have recorded, too. “There is a feeling of disappearance here… The desert just has a lot of disappeared things in it. It’s where things have disappeared to.”

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? doesn’t yet have a release date, but per the band’s label, 4AD, the first single is coming this summer. In the meantime, check out Deerhunter’s upcoming tour dates, where they’re expected to debut new music and a new band lineup.

