Design a t-shirt for Consequence of Sound and win!

Consequence of Sound T-Shirt Contest

Consequence of Sound recently launched our new webstore, a place to buy all of your Consequence-related merch. Currently, it’s our apparel that’s taking centerstage, with a range of shirts featuring custom CoS images, band references, and logos for all genre fans. We’re always looking to expand our inventory, though, and that’s where you come in, loyal reader.

We’re looking for our most creative and artistic readers to come up with their best designs — they can be completely original, references to iconic band images, or whatever you want, so long as they incorporate Consequence of Sound or the CoS logo in some fashion. We’ll pick our eight favorites, and then do a bracketed fan vote to decide which design is the winner.

The winning design will then become a permanent offering on the Consequence Store, available for purchase by all. The winner themselves will receive a percentage of all sales of their design, as well as the very first print of the shirt itself. This is your chance to become a part of the CoS family in your own little way — and get paid while you do it!

Submissions are open until April 13th. Designs should be sent to info@consequence.net. Once we choose our eight favorites, we’ll run two bracket rounds over two days each (April 16th-17th and 18th-19th). The championship round will last from from April 20th-23rd, with the winner being announced on April 24th.

Contest is open to all international residence, and you may submit up to three designs. So load up Photoshop and get to work, designers!