Discography: Frank Zappa: Episode 2 – 200 Motels to Zappa In New York

Is that a real poncho? I mean, is that a Mexican poncho, or is that a Sears poncho? Marc With a C intends to find out as he continues to traverse Frank Zappa‘s monolithic catalog this time from 1971’s 200 Motels to 1978’s Zappa In New York.

Zappa contended that if you played all of his recordings together end to end, they’d create a big song, and we’re in the early stages of testing that theory. Thrill as Zappa ditches and regains the “Mothers” moniker. Shiver as the records bounce back and forth between free jazz explorations, orchestral compositions, and learn which type of snow to avoid. Quiver as Zappa glides into “entertainer” territory with a little help from… Don Pardo and The Turtles???

Grab Opal’s pen and hang it in your earholes. Go ahead! Shove it right in! You ain’t the devil!

This episode’s discography:

0:00 – An Intro to Frank Zappa | 4:50 – 200 Motels (1971) | 16:15 – Just Another Band From LA (1972) | 26:30 – Waka/Jawake (1972) | 33:18 – The Grand Wazoo (1972) | 38:22 – Over-Nite Sensation (1973) | 45:15 – Apostrophe (‘) (1974) | 52:28 – Roxy & Elsewhere (1974) | 1:00:20 – One Size Fits All (1975) | 1:09:21 – Bongo Fury (1975) | 1:16:25 – Zoot Allures (1976) | 1:24:20 – Zappa In New York (1978) | 1:36:00 – Outro

