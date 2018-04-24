Discography: Frank Zappa: Episode 3 – Studio Tan to The Perfect Stranger

Chop-a-line, now!

Marc With a C continues his voyage of listening to the entirety of Frank Zappa’s discography, putting those albums together as a “the big song” that Zappa alluded to in numerous interviews.

In this episode we’re getting into the most NSFW territory we can possibly offer while we dig through what Zappa called the “ugly” albums. But, in addition to that, we’re exploring some serious orchestral stuff, Zappa’s first foray into Synclavier territory, and… a bonafide hit single featuring his daughter, Moon Unit? Like, omigod!

Walk in uninitiated, leave with the ability to hold your own at parties where those same two guys insist on speaking in only Zappa quotes. You know the ones. A cow don’t make ham.

Please don’t forget to rate and review the show absolutely anywhere that you can!

This episode’s discography:

0:00 – Intro | 6:25 – Studio Tan (1978) | 13:00 – Sleep Dirt (1979) | 18:10 – Sheik Yerbouti (1979) | 26:20 – Orchestral Favorites (1979) | 29:42 – Joe’s Garage (1979) | 37:08 – Tinseltown Rebellion (1981) | 47:27 – Shut Up ‘n Play Yer Guitar (1981) | 53:16 – You Are What You Is (1981) | 1:04:40 – Ship Arriving Too Late to Save a Drowning Witch (1982) | 1:12:39 – The Man From Utopia (1983) | 1:20:00 Baby Snakes (1983) | 1:23:37 London Symphony Orchestra Volume 1 (1983) | 1:28:12 Boulez Conducts Zappa: The Perfect Stranger (1984) | 1:33:30 – Outro

The journey continues in a week (5/1) – look forward to new episodes every Tuesday and a new artist every couple months. In the meantime stay up to date with the latest from Marc on Twitter, and follow Discography on Facebook.