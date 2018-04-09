Disney reveals Toy Story 4’s 2019 release date

Toy Story 4

Pixar may not be the surefire powerhouse it once was (seriously, does anyone even remember The Good Dinosaur?), but there’s still always an air of excitement around Disney’s computer animation studio’s every release. Right now, much of that anticipation is geared towards June 15th’s The Incredibles 2, but the studio’s already turning towards next summer as they’ve revealed the release date for Toy Story 4.

In a Facebook post, Disney/Pixar announced that Toy Story 4 will hit theaters on June 21st, 2019. Details about the film’s plot have been largely kept under wraps, though persistent rumors say it will focus on the romance between Woody (Tom Hanks) and Bo Peep (Annie Potts). Other voice actors expected to return include Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Laurie Metcalf (Mrs. Davis), Joan Cusack (Jessie), Kristen Schaal (Trixie), Bonnie Hunt (Dolly), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog), and Jeff Garlin (Buttercup).

The July 2019 release gives filmmakers a little over a year to complete a film that recently confronted some controversy. Pixar head John Lasseter took a six month leave of absence beginning in January following sexual misconduct allegations. That also meant he had to step back from directing Toy Story 4 (he previously helmed the original and second films), after which he was replaced by Josh Cooley (voice actor and writer of Inside Out). Around the same time, screenwriters Rashida Jones and Will McCormack left the project, citing “creative and, more importantly, philosophical differences.” In a statement, they noted that Pixar fosters “a culture where women and people of color do not have an equal creative voice.”