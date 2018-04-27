Donald Trump shouts out Kanye West, Chance the Rapper in new tweet

Chance the Rapper and Donald Trump

Though many fellow musicians have been critical of Kanye West supporting Donald Trump, Chance the Rapper is not among them. “Black people don’t have to be democracts,” Chance tweeted earlier this week. He also pushed back against insinuations that Kanye was suffering from a breakdown. “Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon,” he wrote in another tweet.

This morning, Trump gave shout-outs to both men on Twitter. “Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history).”

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

It’s worth noting that Chance the Rapper previously called Barack Obama “the greatest president in the history of the United States,” and publicly backed Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. His latest comments likely have more to do with publicly backing his long-time mentor than swapping political allegiances. But as my colleague, Lake Schatz, noted yesterday, words have consequences; Trump’s re-relection committee is already raising money off of Kanye’s comments, and a fundraising email with Chance’s tweet probably isn’t too far behind.

Update: In a new statement, Chance sought to clarify his position, saying that his attempt to support Kanye was “being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can’t sit by and let that happen either.” He added, “I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination.”