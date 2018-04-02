Drag City Records finally available on streaming services

Drag City artist Ty Segall, photo by Ben Kaye

After years of holding out, indie label Drag City has finally added most of its expansive catalog to streaming platforms. Records from such acts as Ty Segall, Smog, Silver Jews, and Bill Callahan can now be found on Spotify, TIDAL, and Google Play, as Pitchfork points out.

Joanna Newsom, one of the Chicago label’s biggest artists, has also been made available on TIDAL and Google Play. Last summer, the singer-songwriter made headlines when all of her albums were added to Apple Music. She’s notably not on Spotify, likely a result of her longstanding views on the streaming service. She famously once described the platform as “the banana of the music industry” and “a garbage system.”

“It’s set up in a way that they can just rob their artists, and most of their artists have no way to fight it because they’re contractually obligated to stay with the label for x amount of time and you can’t really opt out. It’s a garbage system,” said Newsom back in 2015.

Unfortunately, material from longtime Drag City artists Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Jim O’Rourke are still absent from all streaming services.

Below, check out a Spotify-curated playlist of Drag City releases.