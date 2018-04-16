Menu
Drake announces new project, Scorpion, due out in June 2018

The Toronto rapper unveiled his latest project via a cryptic Instagram posting

by
on April 16, 2018, 3:00pm
Drake, photo by Marjorie Strick
Drake has announced his next project. According to a pair of posts on Instagram, a new disc titled Scorpion will released in June.

At the moment, it’s unclear in what form Scorpion will be presented. In the last two years, Drake has released new music in the form of a proper studio album (Views), as a playlist (More Life), on an EP (Scary Hours), and as a standalone single (“Nice For What”). An album seems like the most likely bet, as Drake recently announced that he was finishing one in Toronto.

Watch the video for Drake’s newest single, “Nice For What”.

