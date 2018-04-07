Drake drops new single “Nice For What” and all-star video: Watch

Drake, photo by Sara Marjorie Strick

As promised, Drake unleashed a new single on Friday night. It’s called “Nice For What” and samples Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor”. The accompanying star-studded video is directed by Karena Evans and features Issa Rae, Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Syd, Misty Copeland, and more. Watch it below.

“Nice For What” serves as the follow-up to Drake’s two-song Scary Hours EP, which was released at the top of 2018. The EP contains the chart-topping single, “God’s Plan”, as well as “Diplomatic Immunity”. Last month, he hopped on a remix of N.E.R.D. and Rihanna’s “Lemon”.