Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes announce 2018 co-headlining tour

Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes

Last summer, post-punk legends Echo & the Bunnymen and reunited alt-rockers Violent Femmes combined forces on a North American co-headlining tour. The two acts enjoyed hitting the road together so much they’re planning to do it again this July.

The 11-date itinerary will see Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes perform in cities like San Antonio, Houston, Nashville, Lake Buena Vista, and Washington, DC. According to a press statement, the pair will take turns closing out alternate shows.

Echo & the Bunnymen released their most recent LP, Meteorites, in 2014. As for Violent Femmes, they put out a live record called 2 Mics & the Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged in America in 2017 and We Can Do Anything, their first full-length of original material in over a decade, in 2016. This joint tour follows a US headlining tour of their own in June.

Find the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes 2018 Tour Dates:

07/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center %

07/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody #

07/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center %

07/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion #

07/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheater #

07/20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues %

07/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

07/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National %

07/24 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva #

07/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %

% = Echo & the Bunnymen close

# = Violent Femmes close