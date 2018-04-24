Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes announce 2018 co-headlining tour

Last summer, post-punk legends Echo & the Bunnymen and reunited alt-rockers Violent Femmes combined forces on a North American co-headlining tour. The two acts enjoyed hitting the road together so much they’re planning to do it again this July.
The 11-date itinerary will see Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes perform in cities like San Antonio, Houston, Nashville, Lake Buena Vista, and Washington, DC. According to a press statement, the pair will take turns closing out alternate shows.
(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)
Echo & the Bunnymen released their most recent LP, Meteorites, in 2014. As for Violent Femmes, they put out a live record called 2 Mics & the Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged in America in 2017 and We Can Do Anything, their first full-length of original material in over a decade, in 2016. This joint tour follows a US headlining tour of their own in June.
Find the full schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Echo & the Bunnymen and Violent Femmes 2018 Tour Dates:
07/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center %
07/13 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live Moody #
07/14 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center %
07/15 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion #
07/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium %
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheater #
07/20 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues %
07/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #
07/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National %
07/24 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva #
07/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem %
% = Echo & the Bunnymen close
# = Violent Femmes close