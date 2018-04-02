Eddie Vedder performs Pearl Jam’s “Black” with Brazilian doppelgänger Sergio Vedder: Watch

Eddie Vedder closed out a three night run of solo shows in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday night. As with his other recent concerts, the setlist included offerings from both his solo catalog and Pearl Jam’s, as well as a bevy of covers. But unlike the two previous shows, Saturday night’s gig featured the rare sight of two Vedders are onstage simultaneously. To open the second encore, Vedder brought out Sergio Vedder, frontman of Brazilian Pearl Jam tribute band, Blaymorphed, and together they performed Pearl Jam’s “Black”. Watch fan-shot footage below (via Alternative Nation).
