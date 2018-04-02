Menu
Eddie Vedder performs Pearl Jam’s “Black” with Brazilian doppelgänger Sergio Vedder: Watch

Two Vedders together on one stage

on April 01, 2018, 11:10pm
Eddie Vedder closed out a three night run of solo shows in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday night. As with his other recent concerts, the setlist included offerings from both his solo catalog and Pearl Jam’s, as well as a bevy of covers. But unlike the two previous shows, Saturday night’s gig featured the rare sight of two Vedders are onstage simultaneously.  To open the second encore, Vedder brought out Sergio Vedder, frontman of Brazilian Pearl Jam tribute band, Blaymorphed, and together they performed Pearl Jam’s “Black”. Watch fan-shot footage below (via Alternative Nation).

Terminar os três dias desse jeito foi lindo demais #eddievedder

A post shared by Ana Paula Candido (@ana_lovesoul) on

