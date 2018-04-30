Menu
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beck, Mumford and Sons to play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest 2018

Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, and Hiss Golden Messenger also set to play the 3-day California festival

on April 30, 2018, 11:41am
Eddie Vedder and Beck, photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Ohana Fest is an annual three-day music festival organized by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and surfer Kelly Slater. As announced today, Vedder himself will headline the 2018 edition of the festival alongside Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Mumford and Sons, and Beck.

Other notable acts include Norah Jones, Johnny Marr, Liz Phair, Young the Giant, Hiss Golden Messenger, Fantastic Negrito, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, and Nick Hakim, among others.

Ohana 2018 goes down September 28th-30th at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Tickets go on sale May 4th through the festival’s website.

Ohana Fest 2018 Lineup

