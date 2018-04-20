Menu
Eleanor Friedberger shares hooky new song, “Everything”: Stream

The second single from her upcoming album, Rebound

by
on April 20, 2018, 10:41am
Eleanor Friedberger, photo by Chris Eckert
Eleanor Friedberger, photo by Chris Eckert

Eleanor Friedberger announced a new album, Rebound, back in February, which she previewed with a song that demonstrated her new musical direction. Inspired by an “80s goth disco” she visited in Greece, the Fiery Furnaces member is mostly eschewing live instrumentation for a melange of programmed drums and dark synths.

That said, these new songs are still brimming with Friedberger’s unique sense of warmth and melody. We heard it on “In Between Stars” and you can hear it on the buoyant, hooky “Everything”, Rebound’s sophomore single.

“I tried to make a pop song about a complicated subject: Everything,” Friedberger says in a press release. “People seem to really like the line: ‘I mean two houses please’.” And, hey, maybe you will, too.

Listen to it below.

Rebound arrives on May 4th via Frenchkiss Records. Friedberger will be touring in support of this record throughout May. See her full tour itinerary here.

