Elle Fanning is a punk-loving alien in new trailer for John Cameron Mitchell’s How To Talk To Girls At Parties: Watch

John Cameron Mitchell’s How To Talk To Girls At Parties premiered at Cannes this year to middling reviews, but the flick’s new trailer looks like a wild time. Besides, the prospect of the mind behind Hedwig and the Angry Inch adapting a short story by Neil Gaiman is just too good to pass up.
Set in 1977, the film follows a trio of young, English punks who lustfully crash a party only to find a bevy of extraterrestrial creatures in the midst of a mysterious rite of passage. One of them is Zan (Elle Fanning), who sees in Enn (Alex Sharp) a chance to experience a world unencumbered by rules. That world is the U.K.’s sloppy punk scene, and the duo find love as a mob of Zan’s people (led by Nicole Kidman) attempt to bring her back into the fold.
A24 is behind the feature, though a release date has yet to be set. Watch the full trailer and see the film’s poster below.