Elton John tribute album Revamp, featuring QOTSA, The Killers, Florence + The Machine, out now: Stream

Artwork for Elton John's Revamp tribute album

Today, Elton John is being honored with not one, but two new tribute albums. One is called Revamp and finds pop and rock oriented artists tackling the piano legend; the other, titled Restoration, consists of country-style covers. Both are streaming via Apple Music and Spotify.

The Rocket Man himself curated all of Revamp, which features Coldplay, Q Tip with Demi Lovato, The Killers, Queens of the Stone Age, Mumford and Sons, Florence and the Machine. There are also contributions from Mary J. Blige, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Pink and Logic, and Alessia Cara.

Restoration, meanwhile, was curated by John’s longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin. Contributors include Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris and Roseanne Cash, and Lee Ann Womack, among others.

“It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” John said in a press release. “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp and Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

Both records come ahead of John’s lengthy farewell tour. And in addition to the releases, a tribute concert dubbed Elton John: I’m Still Standing A Grammy Salute is set to air April 10th at 9:00-11:00 ET/PT on CBS. Many of the album’s guests — including Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Lambert, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, and Cara — will also be part of the live performance. John Legend, Kesha, Shawn Mendes, and SZA are also expected to make appearances.

Revamp Artwork:

Revamp Tracklist:

01. Bennie and The Jets — Elton John, P!nk, Logic

02. We All Fall In Love Sometimes — Coldplay

03. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues — Alessia Cara

04. Candle In The Wind — Ed Sheeran

05. Tiny Dancer — Florence And The Machine

06. Someone Saved My Life Tonight — Mumford and Sons

07. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word — Mary J. Blige

08. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

09. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters — The Killers

10. Daniel — Sam Smith

11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me — Miley Cyrus

12. Your Song — Lady Gaga

13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road — Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration Artwork:

Restoration Tracklist:

01. Rocket Man – Little Big Town

02. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris

03. Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill

04. Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne

05. My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert

06. I Want Love – Chris Stapleton

07. Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack

08. Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves

09. Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus

11. Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley

12. This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. Border Song – Willie Nelson