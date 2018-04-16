Eminem performs with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent at Coachella 2018: Watch

Eminem and Dr. Dre at Coachella 2018

Eminem was the final act to take the Coachella stage Sunday night, marking the Detroit native’s first headlining gig at the festival. He didn’t come to Indio by his lonesome, however, as his set featured special guests Dr. Dre and 50 Cent. Skylar Grey and Bebe Rexha also dropped in.

Dre and Em delivered collaborative renditions of “Still D.R.E.”, “Nothin’ but a G Thang”, 2Pac’s “California Love”, and “Forgot About Dre”. Meanwhile, 50 Cent brought out a medley of songs which included hits “In Da Club” and “My Life”. Grey provided vocals for Dido on “Stan”, Beyoncé on “Walk on Water”, and Rihanna on “Love the Way You Lie”. Rexha replaced RiRi on “The Monster”. Interestingly enough, both Rihanna and Beyoncé (obviously) were in attendance this weekend and in theory could’ve participated in Em’s set.

(Read: Eminem on Trump: “A Fucking Turd Would Have Been a Better President)

Check out fan-caught clips below as Em’s set was not part of Coachella’s official YouTube live stream.

Eminem’s last album was the disappointing 2017 record, Revival.