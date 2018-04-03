Menu
Eminem shares gory music video for “Framed”: Watch

In which the Detroit rapper is at the center of a bloody crime scene

by
on April 03, 2018, 1:37pm
Eminem's "Framed" music video
Eminem has let loose the new music video for “Framed”, taken from his latest (and not so great) album, Revival. Helmed by director James Larese, the cinematic visual begins with a news report that the rapper has escaped from an asylum. It’s followed by scenes featuring the Detroit native in the middle of a very gory crime scene of dismembered bodies. Is Em the true murderer, or was he just framed?

Watch for yourself below.

The “Framed” clip follows the emo video for “River” featuring Ed Sheeran and the “Walk on Water” visual, which noticeably did not include a Beyoncé cameo.

