Eminem shares gory music video for “Framed”: Watch

Eminem's "Framed" music video

Eminem has let loose the new music video for “Framed”, taken from his latest (and not so great) album, Revival. Helmed by director James Larese, the cinematic visual begins with a news report that the rapper has escaped from an asylum. It’s followed by scenes featuring the Detroit native in the middle of a very gory crime scene of dismembered bodies. Is Em the true murderer, or was he just framed?

Watch for yourself below.

The “Framed” clip follows the emo video for “River” featuring Ed Sheeran and the “Walk on Water” visual, which noticeably did not include a Beyoncé cameo.