Introducing This Must Be The Gig: A Live Music Podcast

Every fan has a gig that changed their life—and so does every musician.

Enter This Must Be the Gig.

The latest series from the Consequence Podcast Network finds senior editor Lior Phillips backstage, talking to artists and industry personalities about their first concert, pre-show rituals, trends in the festival scene, and much, much more.

Today, Lior shares her own story of growing up in South Africa and traveling the world in constant search of the perfect live music moment as a preview of all the excitement to come. Listen above.

Stay tuned next Wednesday, however, for the first full episode featuring Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson. The following week, Lior will host a post-Coachella dialogue featuring an esteemed roundtable of guests.

