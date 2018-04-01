Episode 60: Stephen King Deserves All the Credit for 1994’s The Pagemaster

“Welcome to the library, young man. Don’t tell me. You’re here for a special book.”

Constant Listeners, every once and a while we make a revelation so shocking and so confounding that we can only sit in a dazed stupor and shake our heads in disbelief. Such is the case when we recently learned that our own Master of Horror had his hand in one of our favorite animated films.

Confused? Join Losers Mel Kassel, McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber to find out why they’re revisiting the magical world of Macaulay Culkin’s 1994 popcorn classic, The Pagemaster. Spoiler: You’ll never look at Sai King the same way ever again.

Chapters include: Intro, History, The Hook (19:27), Heroes & Villains (25:37), The Sematary (48.37), Poundcake (44:04), King’s Dominion (49:29), and Overall Thoughts (56:47)

