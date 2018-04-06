Episode 61: Let’s Talk About That Scene From Ready Player One

— To download, click “Share” and right-click the download icon | Subscribe via iTunes | Stitcher

Constant Listeners, have you been to the movies lately? Maybe you’ve seen Steven Spielberg’s latest? Ready Player One? Then you already know about one particularly awesome scene involving Stephen King.

For this week’s episode, Losers McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, Mel Kassel, and Justin Gerber escape into the OASIS, where one our Master of Horror is a major presence — or, at the very least, his adaptations.

They’ll also share some Needful Tweets to discuss the benefits of driverless cars (not a joke), and then head to the sunny confines of Hollywood King, where The Stand may be making its way on to TV again.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers meet The Talisman, King and Peter Straub’s 1984 fantasy novel that’s likely sitting on Spielberg’s night stand right now. While you’re at it, leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapters include: Intro, Needful Tweets (3:33), Hollywood King (34:40), Ready Player One Discussion (1:02:25), and Outro (1:35:45)

