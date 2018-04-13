Episode 62: Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

“When he remembered to turn and look for it, the Talisman was gone.”

Constant Listeners, turn away from Arcadia Beach, and follow us into another world, a strange fantasy land not unlike your own. It’s a parallel universe filled with Twinners, mutants, werewolves, and troubled youths.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Mel Kassel, McKenzie Gerber, and Justin Gerber as journey through the American heartland and the Territories within Stephen King and Peter Straub’s 1984 fantasy novel, The Talisman.

Chapters include: Intro/History, The Hook (21:30), Structure and Format (39:15), Heroes and Villains (58:45), Misery (1:48:20), The Sematary (2:09:30), Word Processor of the Gods (2:37:45), Poundcake (2:49:25), King’s Dominion (3:01:50), Overall Thoughts (3:17:00), Adaptations (3:23:30), and Outro (3:34:00)

