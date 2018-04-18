Father John Misty share two new tracks from God’s Favorite Customer: Stream

Father John Misty's God's Favorite Customer Artwork

As we learned earlier today, Father John Misty will release his newest album, God’s Favorite Customer, on June 1st. Tonight, J. Tillman has unveiled two of the album’s tracks: “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All”. Take a listen below.

God’s Favorite Customer spans 10 tracks in all and also includes the previous single “Mr. Tillman”. The album marks Tillman’s fourth album to date as Father John Misty and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Pure Comedy. Find more details here.