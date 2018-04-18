Menu
Father John Misty share two new tracks from God’s Favorite Customer: Stream

"Just Dumb Enough to Try" and "Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All" are taken from FJM's forthcoming album, God's Favorite Customer

on April 18, 2018, 12:13am
Father John Misty's God's Favorite Customer Artwork
As we learned earlier today, Father John Misty will release his newest album, God’s Favorite Customer, on June 1st. Tonight, J. Tillman has unveiled two of the album’s tracks: “Just Dumb Enough to Try” and “Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All”. Take a listen below.

God’s Favorite Customer spans 10 tracks in all and also includes the previous single “Mr. Tillman”. The album marks Tillman’s fourth album to date as Father John Misty and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Pure Comedy. Find more details here.

