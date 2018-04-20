FIDLAR are ready to get wasted on new single “Alcohol”: Stream

FIDLAR, photo by Alice Baxley

April 20th may not exactly be the day for boozing, but that’s exactly what FIDLAR plan on doing for the next couple of hours — at least according to their new single. Titled “Alcohol”, it’s a thrashing punk rock ode to partying hard and drinking harder (think their classic “Cheap Beer”).

“I wanna lose my mind and lose track of time/ Won’t somebody please just give me some alcohol?” they rage around the chorus. “Aaaaaaalcohol!” Check it out below, followed by a fun little promo for the single.

“Alcohol” is FIDLAR’s first release since covering Nirvana’s “Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle” back in January. Their last album came with 2015’s Too.