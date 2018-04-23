Fiona Apple sings a mother’s lullaby on “I Can’t Wait to Meet You”: Stream

Fiona Apple

Carnegie Hall launched the Lullaby Project in 2011 to help new and expecting mothers around New York City. They pair women in hospitals, homeless shelters, schools, and even Rikers Island Correctional Facility with songwriters to compose original lullabies. The goal is to support “maternal health, aiding child development, and strengthening the bond between parent and child.” On Friday, the group released their new Hopes and Dreams: The Lullaby Project compilation, which sees professional musicians performing the mothers’ lullabies.

Fiona Apple features on the album, singing a song called “I Can’t Wait to Meet You” by soon-to-be mom Solangie Jimenez and composer Thomas Cabaniss. The track opens with a spoken word introduction from Jimenez to her unborn daughter, Gabriela. Over softly plucked guitar, Apple comes in singing, “I can’t wait to meet you for the first time/ I don’t know what I’ll do that day/ I’ll cry, and I’ll laugh, and I’ll kiss you.” Take a listen below.

Hopes and Dreams also features contributions from Angélique Kidjo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patti LuPone, Rosanna Cash, Natalie Merchant, and others. Find out more information here and stream the complete compilation here. Below, you can listen to a sampler of all the songs.