Flatbush Zombies reveal new album Vacation in Hell: Stream

Flatbush Zombies

Today, Flatbush Zombies return with a new album called Vacation in Hell. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full.

The new record serves as the CoSigned hip-hop outfit’s sophomore release following 3001: A Laced Odyssey. It spans a generous 19 tracks and features loads of guest collaborators, including Portugal. The Man, Joey Bada$$, Denzel Curry, Bun B, and ASAP Mob member ASAP Twelvyy.

(Read: Flatbush Zombies Chew On Hendrix Psychedelia and Hip-Hop)

In an interview with DJBooth, Flatbush Zombies’ own Meechy Darko talked about the stories that make up Vacation in Hell:

“It’s about making the best out of what you have,” Meech says with his trademark raspy croon. “Life is never gonna be perfect, and as artists, we have a responsibility to not name our album The Good Life or The Life & Times of Flatbush Zombies. There has to be a way to show duality in life. When I listen to old Marvin Gaye albums, he’s talking about heartbreak and he talks about love, the Earth, the moon and stars; he don’t just talk about winning and fucking.”

To support the LP, the trio will embark on a North American beginning next week. Find the full itinerary here, and grab tickets here.

Vacation in Hell is just one of three new 2018 projects from Flatbush Zombies. The group’s Erick the Architect put out an instrumental album titled Arcstrumentals 2 in February. And earlier this week, a documentary on the band dubbed Building a Ladder was released.

To coincide with the album’s release, Flatbush Zombies have shared a short film featuring Lin-Manuel, Ice-T, John Leguizamo, and ASAP Twelvyy. Watch it below.

Vacation in Hell Artwork:

Vacation in Hell Tracklist:

01. HELL-O

02. Chunky

03. Vacation (feat. Joey Bada$$)

04. M. Bison

05. Headstone

06. Big Shrimp

07. Leather Symphony (feat. ASAP Twelvyy)

08. Real Girls (feat. Bun B)

09. Facts (feat. Jadakiss)

10. Ask Courtney

11. Crown (feat. Portugal. The Man)

12. Proxies

13. U&I (feat. Dia)

14. The Goddess (feat. Dave B.)

15. Trapped

16. Best American

17. Misunderstood (feat. Nyck Caution)

18. YouAreMySunshine

19. The Glory (feat. Denzel Curry)