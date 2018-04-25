Fleetwood Mac announce massive 52-date North American tour

Fleetwood Mac have revealed dates for an expansive 52-date North American tour set to kick off in October and run through early August. As previously reported, the tour will see Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks joined on stage by Mike Campbell, the longtime lead guitarist for Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn, who were recruited to replace Lindsey Buckingham.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Stevie Nicks said the addition of Campbell and Finn will allow Fleetwood Mac to play songs from the entirety of their catalog. “We were never able to do that since 1975 because certain people in the band weren’t interested in doing that,” Nicks was quoted as saying. “Now we’re able to open the set with a lot; a raucous version of ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ or something. I’d also like to do ‘Station Man,’ which has always been one of may favorites. We’re definitely doing ‘Oh Well.’”
Update: In separate interview with CBS News, Fleetwood Mac revealed that they also plan to record new music with Campbell and Finn in the fold.
In the interview with Rolling Stone, Fleetwood Mac also addressed Buckingham’s departure, which they attributed to an impasse over scheduling.
“We were supposed to go into rehearsal in June and he wanted to put it off until November [2019],” Nicks told Rolling Stone. “That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”
Fleetwood acknowledged that Buckingham didn’t leave the band on his own volition. “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned. Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall,” Fleetwod explained. “This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him. Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.”
Check out Fleetwood Mac’s upcoming tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4th (you can also grab them here).
Fleetwood Mac 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
10/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/10 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/12 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
12/03 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/06 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
12/13 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/05 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/07 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/09 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
02/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
02/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
02/22 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
02/24 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
03/05 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
03/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/15 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
03/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center