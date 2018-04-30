Foo Fighters bring out John Travolta at Welcome to Rockville Festival: Watch

Foo Fighters with John Travolta

Foo Fighters have been known to share the stage with surprise guests, some of whom are more random than others (see: Rick Astley). This was again the case during the band’s Sunday night headlining slot at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, FL, where none other than John Travolta popped up.

Travolta, who was in town filming the Fred Durst-directed film Moose, apparently watched Foo Fighters’ set from the side of the stage. About mid-way through the performance, the band covered Travolta and Olivia-Newton John’s Grease classic, “You’re the One That I Want”, and Travolta briefly appeared on stage to give Grohl a hug.

Also during their set, Foo Fighters brought out Billy Idol to cover John Lennon’s “Gimme Some Truth”.

Watch fan-shot footage below.

That moment when John travolta comes out on stage for the foo fighters and they start playing grease #welcometorockville #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/dw8R7f8rQW — Tyler Dennett (@SkateTaco) April 30, 2018

#johntravolta x #foofighters A post shared by Brian (@brianjzchaser) on Apr 29, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

#billyidol x #foofighters #welcometorockville2018 A post shared by Brian (@brianjzchaser) on Apr 29, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT