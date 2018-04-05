Frances Bean Cobain debuts her first-ever song

Frances Bean Cobain

Frances Bean Cobain is the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, so naturally any sort of music she releases is going to receive immense scrutiny. That probably explains why Cobain shied away from the medium for the first 24 years of her life. In recent months, however, she’s seemed more receptive to showing off her natural-born talents, and has shared a capella covers of Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” to her Instagram page. Tonight brings another video performance, and this time it’s an original.

Cobain claimed the untitled song as her own and shared some of its lyrics: “I think I saw you when I was small/ I think I found you/ A penny for your good thoughts/ I think I found you/Jesus hangs in your place on the cross/ All these hinges become unscrewed/ Heaven knows it was a cage on earth.” Another verse not featured in the video hears Cobain singing, “Stable sable sold her heart/ No one asks her why she hides in a basket in her house in a box/ Find a fiend who reigns supreme in May/ Fast enough for blooming buds to lay their egg.’”

She captioned the song/video by writing, “A) there are so many memeable moments in this clip B) I’m SUPER restless because i can’t play guitar with long nails so I’m just sitting in my room alone singin to mah self C) not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain & soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.”

Watch it below.