Frankie Cosmos fight for their band name in funny “Apathy” video: Watch

Frankie Cosmos video for "Apathy"

Frankie Cosmos dropped their new album, Vessel, in March. Their third full-length to date following 2016’s acclaimed Next Thing also marked the band’s first for renowned label Sub Pop. Today, the Greta Kline-led outfit has shared a music video for the single “Apathy”.

Helmed by Tom Scharpling (The Best Show, Ted Leo, Wild Flag), the clip is centered around a funny showdown between the indie rock group and another band that also happens to be called Frankie Cosmos. “I am a huge fan of Tom Scharpling’s work and was so thrilled that we got to work together on this video,” Kline shared in a statement. “I trusted him entirely and just wanted to let Tom and his team do their thing. We had so much fun making it…I was laughing so much that it probably took much longer than it should have to shoot my parts.”

Will the real Frankie Cosmos please stand up? Watch below.

Recently, Kline appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Vessel and a variety of other topics. Take a listen below.

In the coming months, Frankie Cosmos will tour North America and Europe behind Vessel. Find their full itinerary below.

Frankie Cosmos 2018 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

05/01 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

05/02 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/03 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Rec Room

05/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/11 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

05/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus

05/24 – Ghent, BE @ DOKbox

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

05/28 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/29 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

05/30 – Bristol, UK The Fleece

05/31 – London, UK @ Scala

06/01 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/03 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

06/04 – Lyon, FR @ Grrrnd Zero

06/05 – Turin, IT @ Astoria

06/08 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/15 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole

08/17 – Paredes Des Coura, PT @ Vodafone Parades De Coura

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

# = w/ Belle & Sebastian, Perfume Genius