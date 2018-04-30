Frankie Cosmos fight for their band name in funny “Apathy” video: Watch

Frankie Cosmos dropped their new album, Vessel, in March. Their third full-length to date following 2016’s acclaimed Next Thing also marked the band’s first for renowned label Sub Pop. Today, the Greta Kline-led outfit has shared a music video for the single “Apathy”.
Helmed by Tom Scharpling (The Best Show, Ted Leo, Wild Flag), the clip is centered around a funny showdown between the indie rock group and another band that also happens to be called Frankie Cosmos. “I am a huge fan of Tom Scharpling’s work and was so thrilled that we got to work together on this video,” Kline shared in a statement. “I trusted him entirely and just wanted to let Tom and his team do their thing. We had so much fun making it…I was laughing so much that it probably took much longer than it should have to shoot my parts.”
Will the real Frankie Cosmos please stand up? Watch below.
Recently, Kline appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to talk about Vessel and a variety of other topics. Take a listen below.
In the coming months, Frankie Cosmos will tour North America and Europe behind Vessel. Find their full itinerary below.
Frankie Cosmos 2018 Tour Dates:
04/30 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
05/01 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
05/02 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/03 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Rec Room
05/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
05/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/11 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House
05/12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus
05/24 – Ghent, BE @ DOKbox
05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
05/28 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
05/29 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School
05/30 – Bristol, UK The Fleece
05/31 – London, UK @ Scala
06/01 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/03 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
06/04 – Lyon, FR @ Grrrnd Zero
06/05 – Turin, IT @ Astoria
06/08 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/15 – Stirling, UK @ Doune the Rabbit Hole
08/17 – Paredes Des Coura, PT @ Vodafone Parades De Coura
08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
# = w/ Belle & Sebastian, Perfume Genius