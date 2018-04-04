Franz Ferdinand announce new US summer tour dates

Franz Ferdinand

Back in February, Franz Ferdinand issued their fifth studio album, Always Ascending. The 10-track effort followed 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action and was said to find the Glasgow natives “broadening their palate.” Today, Franz Ferdinand are supporting the release with the announcement of new summer tour dates across the US.

The updated itinerary now includes August shows in Asheville, Indianapolis, Asbury Park, Richmond, and Nashville. It also features their previously announced appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.

Consult the full schedule below. Grab tickets here.

Franz Ferdinand 2018 Tour Dates:

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/14 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Park @ The Observatory

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/17 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

06/09 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live

06/11 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Stereoleto 2018

06/13 – Kiev, UA @ Art Platforma

06/22 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/28 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

06/29 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/04 – Tallin, EE @ Ollesummer Festival

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/15 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac

07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

08/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/13 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

Revisit the band’s recent appearance on interview show Kyle Meredith With…: