Franz Ferdinand announce new US summer tour dates

Back in February, Franz Ferdinand issued their fifth studio album, Always Ascending. The 10-track effort followed 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action and was said to find the Glasgow natives “broadening their palate.” Today, Franz Ferdinand are supporting the release with the announcement of new summer tour dates across the US.
The updated itinerary now includes August shows in Asheville, Indianapolis, Asbury Park, Richmond, and Nashville. It also features their previously announced appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Montreal’s Osheaga Festival.
Consult the full schedule below. Grab tickets here.
Franz Ferdinand 2018 Tour Dates:
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/14 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/09 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Park @ The Observatory
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/17 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
06/09 – Moscow, RU @ Stadium Live
06/11 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Stereoleto 2018
06/13 – Kiev, UA @ Art Platforma
06/22 – Scheessel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/28 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
06/29 – Beuningen, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/04 – Tallin, EE @ Ollesummer Festival
07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/15 – Aix-Les-Bains, FR @ Musilac
07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
08/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/13 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
Revisit the band’s recent appearance on interview show Kyle Meredith With…: