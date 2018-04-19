Franz Ferdinand deliver wild performance of “Feel the Love Go” on Colbert: Watch

Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos and James Chance on The Late Show

Earlier this week, Franz Ferdinand celebrated their first album in five years, Always Ascending, with a pair of sold out gigs at New York’s Brooklyn Steel. The Scottish indie rockers stuck around the city to keep the party going with an appearance on Colbert.

And party they did. Franz Ferdinand delivered a wild performance of “Feel the Love Go”, with frontman Alex Kapranos bouncing about the stage with unrelenting energy. Adding to the mix was former Contortions leader and no wave pioneer James Chance, who brought along some ripping sax solos (played while on his knees!).

Franz Ferdinand have plenty of more tour dates to come this summer, including appearances at Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Lollapalooza, and the Netherlands’ Down the Rabbit Hole. Find their complete itinerary here, and grab tickets here.

Below, revisit Kapranos’ recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With… during which he discusses the making of Always Ascending and a variety of other topics: