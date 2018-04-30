From Atlanta to The Handmaid’s Tale: TV Party’s Best TV of April 2018

Subscribe via iTunes | Stitcher | RSS

Even with our breathless TV coverage every week, a few great things are bound to slip through the cracks. To that end, Allison and Clint (along with Dominick Suzanne-Mayer and Jacob Oller) halt and catch up to everything we missed over the month of April!

Along the way, we also point out some of the month’s greatest hits — from Atlanta‘s superb “Teddy Perkins” to the one-two punch of beautiful performances from Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss.

Timestamps:

2:20 – TV News:

The Cosby verdict, Stranger Things season 3 promo, Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting the Emmys

13:17 – Episode of the Month:

Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins” (FX)

27:48 – Picks of the Month:

Jacob: Aggretsuko (Netflix)

Dom: Andre the Giant (HBO)

Allison: The Americans, “The Great Patriotic War” (FX)

Clint: The Handmaid’s Tale, “June” (Hulu)

45:29 – Performance of the Month:

Consensus: Tie – Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX), Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Dom: Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Allison: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Jacob: Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Clint: Parker Posey, Lost in Space (Netflix)

1:08:38 – What We Missed:

Clint: LA to Vegas (FOX)

Jacob: The Terror (AMC)

Dom: NXT Takeover: New Orleans (WWE)

Allison: Howards End (Starz)

1:24:41 – Next Week in TV:

Jacob: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction (AMC)

Dom: John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix)

Allison: RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Snatch Game”(VH1)

Clint: Good Girls, “Remix” (NBC)