From Atlanta to The Handmaid’s Tale: TV Party’s Best TV of April 2018

Even with our breathless TV coverage every week, a few great things are bound to slip through the cracks. To that end, Allison and Clint (along with Dominick Suzanne-Mayer and Jacob Oller) halt and catch up to everything we missed over the month of April!
Along the way, we also point out some of the month’s greatest hits — from Atlanta‘s superb “Teddy Perkins” to the one-two punch of beautiful performances from Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry and The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss.
Timestamps:
2:20 – TV News:
The Cosby verdict, Stranger Things season 3 promo, Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting the Emmys
13:17 – Episode of the Month:
Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins” (FX)
27:48 – Picks of the Month:
Jacob: Aggretsuko (Netflix)
Dom: Andre the Giant (HBO)
Allison: The Americans, “The Great Patriotic War” (FX)
Clint: The Handmaid’s Tale, “June” (Hulu)
45:29 – Performance of the Month:
Consensus: Tie – Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX), Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Dom: Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Allison: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Jacob: Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Clint: Parker Posey, Lost in Space (Netflix)
1:08:38 – What We Missed:
Clint: LA to Vegas (FOX)
Jacob: The Terror (AMC)
Dom: NXT Takeover: New Orleans (WWE)
Allison: Howards End (Starz)
1:24:41 – Next Week in TV:
Jacob: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction (AMC)
Dom: John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix)
Allison: RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Snatch Game”(VH1)
Clint: Good Girls, “Remix” (NBC)