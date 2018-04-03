Gallant returns with video for romantic new ballad “Gentleman”: Stream

Menu
LA-based R&B crooner Gallant scored a Grammy nomination (and a CoSign) for 2016’s Ology. Now, the artist’s silken vocals are back on display for the first time since his debut with brand new single, “Gentleman”.

Sparse and atmospheric, the sensuous ballad leaves little room for Gallant’s voice to hide. “Tell me, have you ever had a gentleman?” he sings on the swooning chorus. “If nothing, girl, you deserve a gentleman.” Beneath his words are breathy, ephemeral harmonies and a host of sonic textures. Sasha Samsonova directed a stark, vulnerable video for the cut, which you can watch below.

 

