Gang Gang Dance announce Kazuashita, their first album in seven year

New York experimental electronic outfit Gang Gang Dance have announced their first new record in seven years. Kazuashita, the follow-up to 2011’s Eye Contact, drops June 22nd via 4AD.

The album was produced by founding member Brian DeGraw and recorded in myriad New York studios and art spaces. Additional production and mixing was provided by Jorge Elbrecht, and drummer Ryan Sawyer was folded into the recording process after meeting the band through the Boredoms’ BOADRUM project. A press statement describes the album as “an intoxicating mix of shoegaze and electronic ambience, all held together by Lizzi Bougatsos and her otherworldly vocal.” Pre-order it here.

Bougatsos’ crystalline vocals are certainly the anchor of lead single “Lotus”, a chill track awash in stoned synths that rile themselves up into a chaotic swirl of viscous ambience by song’s end. Hear it below:

Gang Gang Dance will play an album release show at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on June 22nd. They also promise a full slate of tour dates later this year.

In the meantime, check out Kazuashita‘s artwork and tracklist below.

Kazuashita Artwork:

Kazuashita Tracklist:

01. ( infirma terrae )

02. J-TREE

03. Lotus

04. ( birth canal )

05. Kazuashita

06. Young Boy (Marika in Amerika)

07. Snake Dub

08. Too Much, Too Soon

09. ( novae terrae )

10. Salve On The Sorrow