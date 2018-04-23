Garbage announce Version 2.0 US tour dates, featuring full album performances

Garbage

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Version 2.0, Garbage will stage a series of full album performances. Already they’ve mapped out a leg of UK shows for this September; now, they’ve revealed US dates to follow in October. The 17-city trek kicks off in Seattle and also includes shows in Portland, Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago, and Brooklyn, among points elsewhere. Tickets go on sale beginning April 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (you can also grab them here). See the full itinerary below.

Along with the forthcoming tour dates, Garbage will release a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of Version 2.0 on June 22nd.

Garbage 2018 Tour Dates:

08/31-09/02 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Festival Theatre

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

09/07 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gate Arena

09/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena

09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1

09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

09/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute

09/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel

10/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

10/18 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

10/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort

10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Recently, Garbage singer Shirley Manson was a guest on Consequence of Sound’s This Must Be the Gig podcast. She discussed the way in which touring and performing has changed since the band’s 1990s inception, the long line of women musicians that inspired her, and the secrets of her “witch” powers. Take a listen to the episode below.

