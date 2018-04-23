Garbage announce Version 2.0 US tour dates, featuring full album performances

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of Version 2.0, Garbage will stage a series of full album performances. Already they’ve mapped out a leg of UK shows for this September; now, they’ve revealed US dates to follow in October. The 17-city trek kicks off in Seattle and also includes shows in Portland, Las Vegas, Houston, Chicago, and Brooklyn, among points elsewhere. Tickets go on sale beginning April 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (you can also grab them here). See the full itinerary below.
Along with the forthcoming tour dates, Garbage will release a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of Version 2.0 on June 22nd.
Garbage 2018 Tour Dates:
08/31-09/02 – Stradbally, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/04 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Festival Theatre
09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
09/07 – Bristol, UK @ St. Phillips Gate Arena
09/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Digbeth Arena
09/09 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 1
09/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
09/12 – Newcastle, UK @ Northumbria SU Institute
09/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
10/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel
10/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
10/11 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/12 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
10/18 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live
10/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
10/21 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort
10/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Recently, Garbage singer Shirley Manson was a guest on Consequence of Sound’s This Must Be the Gig podcast. She discussed the way in which touring and performing has changed since the band’s 1990s inception, the long line of women musicians that inspired her, and the secrets of her “witch” powers. Take a listen to the episode below.
