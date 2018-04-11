Garbage’s Shirley Manson Remembers Her First Concert

Garbage, photo by Frank Mojica

Welcome back to This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that offers a backstage pass to the world of live music! This week, intrepid host and senior editor Lior Phillips is joined by Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson to discuss the way in which touring and performing has changed since the band’s 1990s inception, the long line of women musicians that inspired her, and the secrets of her “witch” powers.

In addition, Lior and Manson chat about breaking down barriers in the industry, Manson’s first concert, finding authenticity on stage in the modern age, and running into Joe Strummer on the street in Edinburgh as a child. This episode will feel like sitting in the green room and listening to old friends chat about facing down bottle-tossing fans and disinterested festival crowds, the camaraderie in the “sisterhood” of music, and the challenge of sustaining a career for multiple decades.

