Gary Numan announces 2018 North American tour

Gary Numan, photo by Gary Hodge‬

Last year, Gary Numan released the 22nd album of his career, Savage (Songs from a Broken World), which he supported with a North American fall tour. Now, the new wave and electronic pioneer is back for another go-around.

The trek kicks off in Santa Ana, California on September 4th and will stop in cities such as Austin, New York, and San Francisco before concluding in Los Angeles on October 6th. This spring and summer, Numan will play a handful of festival dates, including appearances at Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival and Manchester’s Bluedot Festival.

Check out the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Gary Numan 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Control Fest

07/09 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/21 – Manchester, UK @ Bluedot Festival

09/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

09/07 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger.

09/09 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

09/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

09/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

09/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

09/16 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/17 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

09/27 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/12 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall ^

11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall ^

11/15 – Newcastle, UK @ City Hall ^

11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall ^

11/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall ^

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall ^

^ = w/ The Skaparis Orchestra