Gary Numan announces 2018 North American tour

Last year, Gary Numan released the 22nd album of his career, Savage (Songs from a Broken World), which he supported with a North American fall tour. Now, the new wave and electronic pioneer is back for another go-around.
The trek kicks off in Santa Ana, California on September 4th and will stop in cities such as Austin, New York, and San Francisco before concluding in Los Angeles on October 6th. This spring and summer, Numan will play a handful of festival dates, including appearances at Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival and Manchester’s Bluedot Festival.
Check out the complete schedule below
Gary Numan 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Control Fest
07/09 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/21 – Manchester, UK @ Bluedot Festival
09/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
09/07 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger.
09/09 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
09/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
09/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
09/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
09/16 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/17 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
09/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/23 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues
09/25 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
09/27 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
09/28 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
09/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
10/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/12 – Cardiff, UK @ St. David’s Hall ^
11/13 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall ^
11/15 – Newcastle, UK @ City Hall ^
11/17 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall ^
11/19 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall ^
11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Royal Concert Hall ^
^ = w/ The Skaparis Orchestra